Arctic Monkeys Perform Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Songs Live on BBC Radio 1: Watch
Arctic Monkeys made an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Maida Vale studios in London this week to perform tracks from their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. During their set, the band played “One Point Perspective,” “Star Treatment,” and “Four Out of Five” from the recent album, as well as older tracks like “Cornerstone,” “R U Mine?,” and the hit “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor,” form their 2006 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. Watch the performance below and revisit our review of their strange and alluring new album.