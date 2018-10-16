If you’re a fan of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the latest album by Arctic Monkeys, here’s your chance to get a glimpse into how it all came together. Today, the band shared a new 12-minute documentary, entitled Warp Speed Chic, about the making of their last album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The short doc, directed by Ben Chappell, features Alex Turner and the rest of the group recording the songs that would appear on the album in a secluded mansion at an undisclosed location in France with a full studio set up.

The documentary also contains shots of Arctic Monkeys in concert and shooting videos and photos for the album. Along with the documentary, the band also announce a 7″ of the title track “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” to be released on November 30 via Domino. The 7″ will come with the unreleased b-side “Anyways.” Watch Warp Speed Chic below and check out the announcement of the new 7″ below.