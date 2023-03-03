Instagram Facebook Twitter
Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo Lead Glastonbury Lineup

Artists join previously announced Elton John at top of June 21-25 bill
(Photo by ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys, and Lizzo have joined the previously announced Elton John at the top of the lineup for the U.K.’s annual Glastonbury Festival on June 21-25. The latter’s set will be the final U.K. performance of his long-running Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour.

Ahead of a planned new album and recently released cover of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” Yusuf/Cat Stevens will play the event’s traditional Sunday afternoon “legend” slot, and will be followed there by Blondie.

The Glastonbury lineup also includes Alt-J, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chrvches, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Phoenix, slowthai, the Chicks, the War on Drugs, Thundercat, Wizkid, and Weyes Blood.

Today’s announcement has not been without controversy, as several U.K. industry observers have questioned the lack of a true female headliner in light of the fact that Lizzo is technically not listed as such.

“We try our best and we obviously aim for 50/50,” festival organizer Emily Eavis said in a BBC interview. “Some years, it’s more, some years, it’s less … This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out. It changes all the time.”

Jonathan Cohen

