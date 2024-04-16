Stars Align For Henry Mancini 100th Birthday Album, Concert

In honor of what would have been legendary composer Henry Mancini’s 100th birthday today (April 16), his estate has unveiled a host of celebrations, including the tribute album The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company. That project, due June 12 from Primary Wave, is led by a new take on the iconic “Peter Gunn” theme by Quincy Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock and Arturo Sandoval.

The album boasts additional contributions from Lizzo on the “Pink Panther” theme and Michael Bublé on “Moon River,” as well as Stevie Wonder, Pat Metheny, Take 6, Mancini’s daughter Monica, Snarky Puppy and the late Audrey Hepburn.

“When the Mancini family calls and asks you to be a part of honoring the legacy of a genius, you say thank you so very much I would love to be there. You say yes!,” Buble says.

Bublé will continue the party in tandem with Monica Mancini and Cynthia Erivo on June 23 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, when they join the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for an evening of Mancini favorites.

Meanwhile, Turner Classic Movies will today air programming dedicated to Mancini, including films he scored such as The Pink Panther, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Two for the Road.