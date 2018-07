It’s a good week to be an Arctic Monkeys fan, specifically of their last album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. Off the heels of their video for the title track, the band performed the album’s closer “The Ultracheese” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Alex Turner used the opportunity to debut his new shaved haircut in a performance broadcast in black & white. Watch the song below, and read more about the album here.