Arctic Monkeys have released a new video for the title track from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. While the band didn’t release any singles in advance of the album, they have been making the rounds on late-night TV and recently released a video for “Four Out of Five.” This video is about as weird as any song featuring the line “kiss me underneath the moon’s sideboob” should be, featuring rear projection, dutch angles, and Alex Turner hanging out with some horses.

Directed by longtime collaborators of the band Aaron Brown and Ben Chappell, collectively known as Focus Creeps (dating back to videos like Suck It and See single “Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair”), the visual accompaniment for “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” is moody and captivating. Watch it for yourself below.