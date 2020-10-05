Another week, another cover from Two Minutes to Late Night. The latest hardcore cover they tackle is the Misfits’ “Halloween II” —the B-side of the band’s 1981 self-released single, “Halloween.”

The rendition brings a solid set of musicians including bassist Liam Wilson (the Dillinger Escape Plan/Azusa), guitarist Abby Rhine (Life’s Question), drummer Danny Lomeli (Incendiary) and Jordan Olds as Gwarsenio Hall with his guitar. Dwid Hellion, frontman and member of Integrity, took the vocal duties with a mask on and walked through the park with a little kid who was dressed in a skeleton suit.

Unlike previous Two Minutes covers, this one took place outside the usual spots, which in this case is a musician’s home or studio. Rhine played in front of a backyard half-pipe outside while Wilson rocked out in a graveyard.

The series has previously covered Guns N’ Roses’ “Rocket Queen,” Rush’s “Anthem,” the Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow,” Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Robyn’s “Ever Again” and Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun.”

Watch the Two Minutes to Late Night cover the Misfits’ “Halloween II” below.

If you’ve been enjoying these covers, you can support the To Minutest to Late Night crew here.