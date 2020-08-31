To celebrate their 20th “bedroom cover,” Two Minutes to Late Night picked Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” for the series’ latest cover.

“Rebel rebel, how could they know? Hot yell, I love you so. It’s a Billy Idol cover and Phil is playing his solo in a tiny child rocket ship tent. We did it, everyone!” the caption of the video said.

With musicians getting more comfortable with performing from home, Phil Demmel of Vio-lence brings in his guitar solo in a fun way and shreds from inside a spaceship-shaped tent.

Myke Terry of Volumes took vocal duties. Havok bassist Brandon Bruce, Lee Jowono of Potion, Ben Koller from Converge and Mutoid Man and All Pigs Must Die took their respective musical duties. And Jordan Olds as GW Arsneio Hall returned to round out the band.

Two Minutes to Late Night has also done a number of other notable covers including Rush’s “Anthem”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Rocket Queen,” The Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow” and Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.”

Aside from celebrating the 20th cover milestone, the show urges fans to donate to Honorableswords.com to continue the project and also raise funds for those who’ve participated in the series.

Watch Two Minutes to Late Night cover Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” below.