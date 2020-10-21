Lindsey Buckingham Hops on the ‘Dreams’ TikTok Challenge

This one felt inevitable. After his former bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks joined TikTok following Nathan Apodaca’s viral “Dreams” moment, Lindsey Buckingham got in on the action.

In a video posted on his newly-created account, Buckingham shared his interpretation of the challenge, noting it was shot over the weekend by his girls. The 15-second clip sees the ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist on a horse sipping Ocean Spray from a bottle.

See it below (and hope that it’s the end of this challenge).

Made this with my girls this weekend pic.twitter.com/tCY8DpBoCL — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 21, 2020

The “Dreams” moment turned Apodaca into a star and saw interest in Fleetwood Mac surge. The band’s streaming totals (especially for Rumours) have gone up by thousands of percentage points, leading to Fleetwood speaking with and thanking Apodaca on a BBC News broadcast.

“It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun,” the drummer and one-half of the band’s namesake said.

If you remember, Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac in 2018 under acrimonious circumstances. The split landed the band and guitarist in court (he didn’t have kind words about the new version) before they eventually settled.

So who’s next? John McVie or Christine McVie? Maybe both? Hopefully neither.