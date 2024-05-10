Foo Fighters Dedicate ‘My Hero’ to Steve Albini

Last night at their show in Charlotte, Foo Fighters paid tribute to Steve Albini by dedicating “My Hero” to the producer, who died on Wednesday at the age of 61. Albini famously produced Nirvana’s final album, In Utero. Prior to playing the song, Dave Grohl remembered his late friend.

“Tonight I’d like to dedicate this song to a friend that we lost the other day, who I’ve known a long, long time,” he said. “He left us much too soon. He’s touched all of your lives, I’m sure. I’m talking about Steve Albini. For those of you who know, you know. For those of you who don’t know, just remember that name: Steve Albini. Let’s sing this one for him.”

In 2014, Grohl featured Albini’s Chicago recording studio Electrical Audio on an episode of his Sonic Highway miniseries. There, the Foos recorded “Something From Nothing.” To celebrate the 30th anniversary of In Utero, Grohl, Albini and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic sat down with Conan O’Brien to discuss the album.

After the news of his death broke tribute to Albini poured in from the likes of. Pixies, PJ Harvey, the Breeders, Failure, Jarvis Cocker, Urge Overkill, Superchunk and Butch Vig. Nirvana’s social media account shared a four-page letter that Albini sent to the band