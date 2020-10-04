News \
Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok
Cran-Raspberry juice and all
Nathan Apodaca single-handedly tripled the sales of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” when his TikTok went viral a couple weeks ago. For those unaware, the clip shows Apodaca skateboarding down the street and lip-syncing the song between swigs of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice straight from the container. The band gave his performance a thumbs up by retweeting with the caption “We love this,” and now Mick Fleetwood is giving the viral sensation a nod by recreating the video, cran-raspberry juice and all.
“@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” the Fleetwood Mac founder captioned his first ever TikTok video, which you can watch below.
@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
At time of writing, Apodaca’s video has over 21 million views, which translated into a major boost of streams and downloads of the song. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data (via Billboard), “Dreams” garnered 2.9 million on-demand U.S. streams and 3,000 digital downloads in the three-day period of Sept. 25 – Sept. 27, which is a 88.7% and 374% boost, respectively, from the totals in prior three-day periods.