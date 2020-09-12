Phoebe Bridgers Performs Punisher Songs on CBS This Morning in Her Signature Skeleton Suit

Phoebe Bridgers, dressed in her signature skeleton suit, performed three songs off her latest album Punisher on Saturday for CBS This Morning. Joined by a backing band, the singer-songwriter performed “Garden Song,” “Kyoto,” and album closer “I Know the End” from the studio.

Watch the performances below.

Though Bridgers wasn’t able to tour in support of her sophomore album, which came out in June, she’s come up with creative ways to promote Punisher during the last few months. Earlier this week, she seemingly performed from the Oval Office during NPR’s Tiny Desk At-Home series and teamed up with Arlo Parks for a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” that was filmed inside a church. She also performed the album in full for the first time during a livestream from Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

During a visit on The Late Late Show With James Corden shortly after Punisher was released, Bridgers discussed transitioning from live shows to livestreams. “It was a learning curve for sure,” she said, “but it was so fun. I like how creative people get with ‘singing along’ when I play — just like all caps lyrics as I sing them. It’s great, really fun.”