Boygenius Cover ‘The Parting Glass’ in Honor of Sinéad O’Connor

Boygenius, with an assist from Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds, released a cover of the traditional song “The Parting Glass.” The song is best known for being covered by the late Sinéad O’Connor in 2002.

The song keeps with Phoebe Bridgers’ tradition of releasing a holiday single with its net proceeds going to charity. This year, the beneficiary is the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland. O’Connor’s estate chose the charity.

“We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project,” says Project Leader Mícheál Clear. “It’s an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O’Connor and we can’t possibly thank boygenius enough.”

Last week, Boygenius was nominated for six Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year. The group also performed two songs off their March album, the record, on Saturday Night Live.