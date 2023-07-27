Sinead O’Connor Was Planning Album, Tour, Possible Biopic Before Her Death

Sinead O’Connor was busy with a host of upcoming projects before her death yesterday (July 26) in London at age 56, according to a statement from her team at 67 Management. Her passing is “not being treated as suspicious,” per Scotland Yard, but no cause of death has yet been determined.

“Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024, and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her [2021] book [Rememberings],” wrote 67 Management’s Kenneth and Carl Papenfus, who’d worked with the Irish singer/songwriter for the past nine years. “Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.”

O’Connor’s last studio album was 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss, and she hadn’t toured since early 2020, with her final performance coming on Feb. 20 of that year in Santa Cruz, Ca.

“We would like to take this opportunity to send our love, our thoughts, our prayers to Sinead O’Connor’s family at this time,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank the incredible love and support for Sinead from her fans first and foremost who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout.”

“To our business partners in the industry who have been nothing less than devoted to Sinead and again have shown nothing but love and compassion for her throughout our tenure, that cannot be overstated,” it continued. “Sincere and heartfelt thanks. You know who you are. To the wonderful musicians, artists and supporting teams who have been nothing short of incredible in the time that we knew Sinead. Incredible as musicians and incredible as true friends to Sinead. Those that worked with her and those that supported her from the sidelines, thank you.”

Tributes continue to pour in for O’Connor, and several artists performed her music in their own shows last night. Beyond P!nk and Brandi Carlile’s duet on “Nothing Compares 2 U” in Cincinnati, Oh., Tori Amos covered “Three Babies” as well as the traditional “I Am Stretched on Your Grave,” which appeared on O’Connor’s 1990 breakthrough album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

On Instagram, TV on the Radio‘s Kyp Malone shared his version of “Black Boys on Mopeds,” and recalled meeting O’Connor at a July 2012 event at New York’s Lincoln Center.

“She was open, gracious, generous, and patient with me as I gushed about how much her music meant to me,” he said. “She made me feel like I belonged in the same room as her. Loved her balance of defiance and beauty. I don’t know the circumstance surrounding her death but it’s a motherfucking shame. I want a world that can sustain the likes of her into old age. Here’s to the shit-talking prophets and iconoclasts. I learned the meaning of the word iconoclast when she tore a headshot of the Pope in half on live television. Thank you Sinead. So much love to you on your journey.”