Music World Reacts To Sinead O’Connor’s Death

Irish artist passed away today (July 26) at age 56
Sinead O'Connor performing at New York's Bowery Ballroom in 2012 (photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images).

The music world is paying tribute to Irish musician Sinead O’Connor, whose death at age 56 was confirmed earlier today (July 26). See below for remembrances from Massive Attack, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Garbage, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Billy Corgan, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Billy Bragg, and members of the Pogues, the Stone Roses, Everything but the Girl, the Bangles, the Charlatans, and many more.

