Music World Reacts To Sinead O’Connor’s Death

The music world is paying tribute to Irish musician Sinead O’Connor, whose death at age 56 was confirmed earlier today (July 26). See below for remembrances from Massive Attack, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Garbage, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Billy Corgan, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Billy Bragg, and members of the Pogues, the Stone Roses, Everything but the Girl, the Bangles, the Charlatans, and many more.

Oh Sinead O’Connor, no, that’s a terrible loss. What a singer and what a brave brave woman. Heartbreaking news. — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) July 26, 2023

Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O’Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon – Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156 pic.twitter.com/arcZ3fPWK9 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) July 26, 2023

RiP SiNEAD O’CONNOR A Beautiful Soul. Hearin Collaborating with and hearing Sinead sing my songs in the studio in Dublin was magical and a highlight of my musical life. A Beautiful soul LOVE TO HER FAMILY X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 26, 2023

Ah fuck. Rest in peace Sinéad 💔 pic.twitter.com/5HRflUE0Bk — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) July 26, 2023

RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQ — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 26, 2023

Our mom used to blast Lion and The Cobra in our minivan on the way to school. We were 7 but screamed along to every word. Sinead fanned the flames of creativity in us from very young. Sad to see the news she’s gone. Sending love to wherever we go when we die. 💛 — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) July 26, 2023

Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x pic.twitter.com/wLAY6ZTI0J — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 26, 2023

Sinéad O’Connor was braver than brave. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/UHBDlvK9xR — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) July 26, 2023

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023