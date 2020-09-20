Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Debbie Harry With ‘Heart of Glass’ Cover

Like many events in 2020, iHeartRadio went virtual this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its music festival. Miley Cyrus closed out the festivities Saturday night with a four-song set that began with a cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” The pop star channeled her inner Debbie Harry as she strutted around the stage, utilizing the microphone stand as a sultry prop and throwing in a few headbangs.

She finished the performance with three originals — “Midnight Sky,” “Who Owns My Heart,” and her Mark Ronson collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

Watch Cyrus cover “Heart of Glass” below.

Though she began a new album cycle last month when she released her latest single “Midnight Sky,” Cyrus has been treating fans to all kinds of covers since quarantine began. Since April, she’s performed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” the Beatles’ “Help,” Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” and Hall & Oates’ “Maneater.”

All the rock-leaning covers haven’t been on accident, either. Cyrus says her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, includes a track that sounds like “Britney [Spears] and Trent [Reznor] had a song together,” which features both Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.