The second edition of Saturday Night Live’s “At Home” episode had a few musical moments — including Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler doing a quarantine rap — but Miley Cyrus was technically the musical guest.

Introduced by Brad Pitt (who appeared earlier as Dr. Anthony Fauci), Cyrus performed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” in front of a campfire and red lighting. The song has taken on a broader meaning in the COVID-19 pandemic — no need to totally spell it out.

Before the pandemic, we saw Cyrus perform at the Morrison Hotel 50th anniversary show in Los Angeles. Cyrus, flanked by Andrew Watt, performed The Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues.”

Watch Cyrus perform “Wish You Were Here” below: