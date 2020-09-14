Miley Cyrus revealed that both Dua Lipa and Billy Idol will make appearances on her upcoming album, She is Miley Cyrus.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not,” she told New Zealand’s The Edge radio after admitting that one of the new songs sounds like “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together,” I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record.”

She also talked about the worries that come with the first single from a new album, which doesn’t have a release date as of now.

“There’s so much pressure with that first single,” she said. “And then everything after the first single becomes easier.”

Cyrus admitted that while others took the quarantine and pandemic as a moment to reflect, she wanted to work her way through.

“I think people handle stress a different way,” she said. “I always remind myself I heal best through movement. There’s really no right way to feel and go through a process. Some people really like to stop and sit in it and meditate in it. And I just like to keep moving through it, not to keep myself distracted or not to embrace it fully but because I’m always that person. I like to work through it.”

And as someone who’s grown up in the business, Cyrus also talked about how things have changed in her life — like her transition out of veganism — and said that this consistently changes.

“That’s what ‘Midnight Sky’ was really about,” she said, “like forever and ever no more. Not attaching to forever… I think we just become the face of something. It’s just a lot of pressure.”

Last week, Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform some new material and a fun Hall & Oates cover.

