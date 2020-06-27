Miley Cyrus Covers the Beatles ‘Help!’ for Global Goal Livestream

Miley Cyrus’s song choice was an apt one for the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future livestream on Saturday. The pop star put her own twangy twist on the Beatles’ 1965 classic “Help!” to an empty Spieker Field at the Rose Bowl during the virtual concert, which was organized to help communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the performance, Cyrus also discussed how her generation is helping incite change.

“My generation is hungry for change and is leading that charge in many ways,” the singer told Global Citizen. “I’ve just been a student, over the last few months and especially over the few weeks in my home country. I’ve been a student of these organizers and being able to learn and educate myself. That’s kind of what my time is filled with at this moment, even through Global Citizen, just educating myself. I think that’s the first step to making change.”

“Young people are using their voices every day to demand that change, and especially now in this activism, even though change is taking time, we want it to lead to lasting change,” she continued. “Something that has been kind of in my mind was wanting to go back to normal, but this ‘new’ normal of we don’t want to go back to the way things were before. We want to go to a more improved, inspired way of life.”

The benefit concert also featured performances from Coldplay, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Chloe x Halle and Yemi AladeSee. Watch Cyrus’ performance and discussion below.