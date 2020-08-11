Neil Young Says He’s Spending $20,000 to Remove Facebook and Google From Website

A week after filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for copyright infringement, Neil Young is addressing a potential problem.

On Tuesday, an email (which was obtained by SPIN) was sent to Neil Young Archives members detailing Young’s decision to disengage Google and Facebook from his website.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” the statement reads in part. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

Young’s gripes with Facebook go back years, and he’s been outspoken about the social network. The statement notes that it will cost “almost $20,000 to disengage” with the tech giants.

However, the note doesn’t detail his specific concerns with Google. SPIN has reached out to Young’s rep for clarification on his stance on Google and what the $20,000 cost entails.

It’s been an eventful year for Young. In February, he announced plans to tour older arenas this year before COVID-19 forced him to cancel. He expressed his support of Black Lives Matter and released a reworked version of “Southern Man” in solidarity with the movement. In June, he issued Homegrown, a lost album from 1974. And he’s been in an ongoing battle with Trump even before he decided to sue him. he recently released a new version of “Looking for a Leader” hitting back at Trump as well.

Read the email in full below.