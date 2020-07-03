Neil Young Denounces Use of ‘Rockin in the Free World’ Ahead of Trump Speech

President Donald Trump had a speech scheduled at Mt. Rushmore ahead of the 4th of July holiday. At the event, Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Like a Hurricane” and “Cowgirl in the Sand” were blaring over the speakers. Needless to say, Young was none-too-pleased.

“This is NOT ok with me…” a tweet from Young read (Neil Young Archives is his official account). He also said that he stood with Lakota Sioux, who have said that Mt. Rushmore is carved into an area that is considered sacred land.

Young is the latest musician to denounce the Trump campaign’s use of their music. In May, the Village People’s Victor Willis denounced the use of “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A,” and Tom Petty’s estate ripped the campaign for using “I Won’t Back Down” at a now-infamous Tulsa rally in June. Last week, the Rolling Stones threatened to sue the Trump campaign for its continued use of “You Can’t Always What You Want.”

See Young’s tweets below.

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020