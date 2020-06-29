Metallica to Stream First Show From Colombia

Metallica has a very loyal audience in South America, playing before some of the biggest crowds in their career on the continent. For this week’s #MetallicaMondays show, they paid tribute to one of their earliest trip.

“We dug through the dusty, old VHS tapes in Lars’ vault to uncover this show, which was not only the first time we played in Bogotá, but anywhere in Colombia,” a statement from the band’s says of their May 2, 1999 show during their Garage Remains the Same Tour, which was in support of the Garage Inc. covers album from the previous year.

During the set, the band stormed through the three-encore, 20-song set that included favorites from that era like “Master of Puppets,” “Fuel” and a cover of the Misfits’ “Die, Die My Darling.”

Last week, Metallica streamed a 2008 show from Madrid. In recent weeks, Metallica streamed a rain-soaked show from Manchester’s Ethiad Stadium, another from Salt Lake City from the Load tour and a 2014 “by request” Peru show, where the group played everything and anything the audience wanted to hear. Before that, they shared a Kill ‘Em All era show at Chicago’s Metro, a 20th anniversary Black Album show from Austria, and a 1991 show from Muskegon, Michigan.

See the full setlist below:

Breadfan (Budgie cover)

Play Video

Master of Puppets

Of Wolf and Man

The Thing That Should Not Be

Fuel

The Memory Remains

Bleeding Me

Bass/Guitar Solos

The Four Horsemen

For Whom the Bell Tolls

King Nothing

Wherever I May Roam

One

Fight Fire With Fire

Encore:

Nothing Else Matters

Sad but True

Creeping Death

Encore 2:

Die, Die My Darling (Misfits cover)

Enter Sandman

Encore 3:

Battery