News \
Metallica to Stream First Show From Colombia
It took place in 1999
Metallica has a very loyal audience in South America, playing before some of the biggest crowds in their career on the continent. For this week’s #MetallicaMondays show, they paid tribute to one of their earliest trip.
“We dug through the dusty, old VHS tapes in Lars’ vault to uncover this show, which was not only the first time we played in Bogotá, but anywhere in Colombia,” a statement from the band’s says of their May 2, 1999 show during their Garage Remains the Same Tour, which was in support of the Garage Inc. covers album from the previous year.
During the set, the band stormed through the three-encore, 20-song set that included favorites from that era like “Master of Puppets,” “Fuel” and a cover of the Misfits’ “Die, Die My Darling.”
Last week, Metallica streamed a 2008 show from Madrid. In recent weeks, Metallica streamed a rain-soaked show from Manchester’s Ethiad Stadium, another from Salt Lake City from the Load tour and a 2014 “by request” Peru show, where the group played everything and anything the audience wanted to hear. Before that, they shared a Kill ‘Em All era show at Chicago’s Metro, a 20th anniversary Black Album show from Austria, and a 1991 show from Muskegon, Michigan.
See the full setlist below:
Breadfan (Budgie cover)
Play Video
Master of Puppets
Of Wolf and Man
The Thing That Should Not Be
Fuel
The Memory Remains
Bleeding Me
Bass/Guitar Solos
The Four Horsemen
For Whom the Bell Tolls
King Nothing
Wherever I May Roam
One
Fight Fire With Fire
Encore:
Nothing Else Matters
Sad but True
Creeping Death
Encore 2:
Die, Die My Darling (Misfits cover)
Enter Sandman
Encore 3:
Battery