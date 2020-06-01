For this week’s #MetallicaMondays, Metallica are going back to the Load era and streaming their Jan. 2, 1997 show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The show, part of “Pour Touring Me” and featuring Korn, was a day-late New Year’s celebration that went on for 20 total songs, including an impressive two encores. The group kicked the Utah Jazz and Karl Malone out of the Delta Center — now known as the Vivint Smart Home Arena — for the night, opening the show with “So What” and closing off with “Motorbreath.”

Last week, Metallica allowed fans to stream a 2014 “by request” Peru show, where the group played everything and anything the audience wanted to hear. Before that, they shared a Kill ‘Em All era show at Chicago’s Metro, a 20th anniversary Black Album show from Austria and a ’91 show from Muskegon, Michigan. It’ll be interesting to hop in the time machine this week to hear what type of set the guys curated themselves in ’97, especially after seeing some of the group’s backstage attire from Utah on Metallica’s website.

The show will air at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST and can be viewed below.

And before watching, take a peek at their Salt Lake City setlist:

So What

Creeping Death

Sad But True

Ain’t My Bitch

Whiplash

King Nothing

One

Wasting My Hate

Bass/Guitar Doodle

Nothing Else Matters

Until It Sleeps

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Wherever I May Roam

Fade to Black

Seek and Destroy

Encore:

Last Caress

Master of Puppets

Enter Sandman

Encore 2:

Am I Evil?

Motorbreath