Metallica Go Back to 1983 in Latest #MetallicaMonday Stream

Last week’s archival stream celebrated the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s Black Album at a show in Austria. The band is keeping with the theme of 20 for this week as well.

Hopping into their virtual time machine and going way back to 1983, aka the Kill ‘em All era, the band revisit a show from Chicago’s Metro that took place on Aug. 12, 1983 that also happened to be singer James Hetfield’s 20th birthday. The 10-song set was a thunderbolt from their thrash era (to put it mildly). Two of the performances, “No Remorse” and “Metal Militia” were included on the Cliff Em’ All DVD. The show was released widely on the Kill ‘em All deluxe boxset in 2016.

Previously, the furthest back Metallica traveled in their archive was a show in Muskegon, Michigan from November 1991.

As usual, the stream will be broadcast at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

You can check out the setlist here:

Hit the Lights

The Four Horsemen

Jump in the Fire

Phantom Lord

No Remorse

(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

Whiplash

Seek & Destroy

Guitar Solo (Followed by fans grabbing the guitar and destroying it)

Metal Militia

Watch the show below: