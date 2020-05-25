Metallica to Stream ‘By Request’ 2014 Show From Peru

In the latest edition of #MetallicaMondays, Metallica isn’t going too far back into their archive, but this seems like it was a fun one to share.

Taking place on at Estadio Nacional March 20, 2014, this was the final show of a three-night stand in Lima, Peru. Here, fans got to pick the setlist and went deep into the band’s catalog and didn’t include some of their biggest songs, or as the band puts it, “you won’t be hearing ‘Sad But True,’ ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ or ‘Bellz’ tonight.

Last week, Metallica really rolled back the years and went to the Kill ‘Em All era and shared James Hetfield’s 20th birthday show from Chicago’s Metro. Before that, they shared a show from Austria that celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Black Album, and prior to that showing, was a deep show from Muskegon, Michigan from November 1991.

As usual, the show will air at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

Check out the setlist from Peru below:

Battery

Master of Puppets

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Disposable Heroes

The Unforgiven

Lords of Summer

…And Justice for All

The Four Horsemen

Whiplash

Orion

One

Ride the Lightning

Fight Fire with Fire

Fade to Black

Enter Sandman

ENCORE

Creeping Death

Hit the Lights (Vote of the Day Song)

Seek and Destroy