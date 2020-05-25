News \
Metallica to Stream ‘By Request’ 2014 Show From Peru
Fans got to to choose the setlist
In the latest edition of #MetallicaMondays, Metallica isn’t going too far back into their archive, but this seems like it was a fun one to share.
Taking place on at Estadio Nacional March 20, 2014, this was the final show of a three-night stand in Lima, Peru. Here, fans got to pick the setlist and went deep into the band’s catalog and didn’t include some of their biggest songs, or as the band puts it, “you won’t be hearing ‘Sad But True,’ ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ or ‘Bellz’ tonight.
Last week, Metallica really rolled back the years and went to the Kill ‘Em All era and shared James Hetfield’s 20th birthday show from Chicago’s Metro. Before that, they shared a show from Austria that celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Black Album, and prior to that showing, was a deep show from Muskegon, Michigan from November 1991.
As usual, the show will air at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.
Check out the setlist from Peru below:
Battery
Master of Puppets
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Disposable Heroes
The Unforgiven
Lords of Summer
…And Justice for All
The Four Horsemen
Whiplash
Orion
One
Ride the Lightning
Fight Fire with Fire
Fade to Black
Enter Sandman
ENCORE
Creeping Death
Hit the Lights (Vote of the Day Song)
Seek and Destroy