Metallica to Stream Classic 1991 Black Album Era Show

For the past few weeks, Metallica has streamed a variety of shows from their past on their #MetallicaMondays. Their latest show, however, goes way back into their archive.

Raise your hand if saw them play in Muskegon, Michigan, in 1991. Put it down, you’re lying.

Anyway, that’s where tonight’s show hails from.

“We had to dig through our VHS archive for this one. Get ready for a raw, grainy set from the beginning of the never ending Black Album tour,” a statement from the band read.

That show opened with “Enter Sandman” and closed with “Battery.” There were 19 additional songs and two encores. Also, interestingly, it was the only time that Metallica would play in the city.

You can tune in here.

Check out the full setlist from that night:

Enter Sandman

Creeping Death

Harvester of Sorrow

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Sad but True

Bass Solo (incl. My Friend of Misery/Orion)

Holier Than Thou

The Unforgiven

Eye of the Beholder / Blackened / The Frayed Ends of Sanity / …And Justice for All

Drum Solo

Guitar Solo

(incl. Mistreated/Funeral March Of A Marionette )

The Four Horsemen

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fade to Black

Whiplash

Encore:

Master of Puppets (Short Version; preceded by Cat Scratch Fever jam )

Seek & Destroy (Extended Version)

Encore 2:

One

Last Caress (Misfits cover)

Am I Evil? (Diamond Head cover) (half)

Battery