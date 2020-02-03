Liam Gallagher’s Best Insults About Noel Gallagher

A decade after Oasis split, one of the most epic sibling squabbles in rock history—between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher—is showing no signs of stopping. A much-longed for Oasis reunion seems further away (even with Liam jokingly teasing one) than ever with the brotherly barbs continuing.

In an era of “cancel culture,” the brothers Gallagher remain unafraid to say what they think about each other. While we wait for them to reconcile—come on, guys, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory turns 25 this year!—SPIN is taking a look back at some of the wildest remarks Liam has made about Noel in the decade since Oasis broke up.

About That Nickname …

“Potato,” Liam tweeted in May 2016 to accompany a side-profile shot of Noel, giving his brother a new nickname that ended up sticking. The singer utilized the noun for the carb-loaded veg on social media in June of that year, branding a grumpy looking pic of Noel “Pouting Potato” (and using “potato” several times since).

Fans have borrowed it, as well. During a 2017 Reddit Q&A, one asked the vocalist how he liked his potatoes. “I like them roasted,” Liam answered. Touché!

Pouting Potato LG x pic.twitter.com/K8y3AOFeYQ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2016

Confusion Over Noel’s Use of Scissors

“I’m gonna have someone sharpening a pencil at my gig. It’s gonna proper blow people’s minds,” Liam said on BBC Radio 1 in20 17 of his brother having a professional scissors player on stage. “I find that a bit strange—the scissor thing. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, it’s all right if you’re 20 and off your head on mushrooms and that, but the guy’s 50 now and if he really is trying to convince people that playing scissors is the right way to go about business, he needs to have a big long lie down, man.”

"He needs to have a big, long, lie down man." It's safe to say @liamgallagher is not fully on board with Noel's new scissor player ✂️ pic.twitter.com/Ngn2LlxlsK — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 2, 2017

“Enhanced Experience” Tickets? No Thanks

“Fucking hell, what, for the fucking enhanced experience? Sounds like a fucking massage parlor, you know what I mean? ‘Come and see Noel Gallagher, an enhanced experienced,’ fucking hell,” Liam told The Independent in a 2017 interview about the spendy VIP tickets his brother was offering fans.

He also went on a little Twitter rant about it days before the interview was published.

350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a cunt when will it all stop as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

3 hundred and 50 fucking dollars to go see Beady lite you lot need your heads testing as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

Guess Who’s Not the Best Man?

“Me mam told me to,” Liam told the Sunday Mirror in 2019 of his reasoning for planning to invite Noel to his upcoming nuptials to manager Debbie Gwyther.

But he doesn’t expect Noel to make it. “All he can do is turn it down, can’t he?” Liam told UK TV host Jonathan Ross. “We’ll see, won’t we? … I can’t see him coming.”

How Noel Has Changed

Way back in 2016, the younger Gallagher told Sky News what he thought his brother might be up to instead of attending the premiere of Supersonic, the 2016 documentary about Oasis. “He won’t be here; he’s in one of his really, really, really, big houses, probably eating tofu, while having a fucking face peel. Ain’t that right, man of the people?”

It turns out Noel’s become a little starstruck too, according to Liam. “I love Rkid, he’s cool man, he’s just a bit—he’s a bit lost in the world at the moment—in celebrity world, you know what I mean? Every time I see him, he’s got some arm around some crazy celebrity,” Liam told Howard Stern in July 2017 of his brother’s social circle.

“Oh, does he?” Stern asked.

“Yeah, it’s like he’s stalking ‘em,” Liam added.

Liam also thinks his big brother is jerk. “He’s a prick, he’s turned into the middle class. He’s turned into the establishment. He’s one of them. He’s all fucking, like, Mr. Prim and Proper,” Liam ranted to Rolling Stone in 2017. “The way he does Oasis songs, it’s like someone sucked all the fucking life out of it because he doesn’t want people jumping up and down like the old days.”

“I think he’s a bit of a dick. Slagging off the country, calling [Scotland] a third world country,” Liam also told GQ in 2019. “I don’t miss him ’cause at the moment he’s a fucking tool and I don’t wanna hang out with him. I’d end up fuckin’ braining him. The old Noel? Any day of the week, I’d be round the house for some fuckin’ tea. But the new one? What a dick.”

Taking Aim at Noel’s Looks

“It must have been good ’cause he’s got some head to blow off! Have you seen the size of it?” Liam commented after the U.K.’s Telegraph quoted Noel as saying the Oasis song that Liam wrote–”Songbird”–blew his head off. “That head is like the changing of the guards, like a bearskin. He’s got one of them on his little body!”

And sometimes, he shared photographs of his brother to illustrate his insults.

Scary clown buying milk last seen in waitrose Maida Vale call the cops as you were LG x pic.twitter.com/BLVL3LrlpJ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 14, 2016

Criticism of Noel’s Post-Oasis Music

“Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab,” Liam opined in a tweet that was posted in September 2017, right around the same time as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released the album Who Built the Moon?

After a tweet from Noel’s account noted his new single, “Blue Moon Rising,” was on its way this year, Liam quickly chimed in.

BORING SNOOZER WILLOW THE WISP — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 30, 2020

Placing Blame for Oasis’ Split

“He did me out, mate, he threw me under the fucking bus, and I won’t forget that. He split the band up and it meant the world to me. Just to further his career,” Liam told The Guardian in 2018. “So me having a little pop at him when he fucking needs it, I don’t give a fuck if his missus gets a bit of shit on Twitter, or his fucking kid–welcome to my fucking world. I was getting shit when you threw me under the bus and split the band up. My kids get shit, too. Get off Twitter if you can’t fucking handle it.”

When Noel said an Oasis musical was “inevitable,” Liam reacted on Twitter. “Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END,” he tweeted in August 2019, coincidentally the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe.

While Liam has certainly put his brother on blast plenty of times, Noel’s done the same too. See what the elder Gallagher brother has said of his younger sibling.