Lil Nas X Teams Up With DaBaby on New “Panini” Remix

A few months back, Lil Nas X followed his smash hit “Old Town Road” with another single called “Panini.” The song, which interpolates Nirvana’s Nevermind single “In Bloom,” later got its own Blade Runner-inspired music video. Now, the rapper born Montero Lamar Hill has released a new remix of the single featuring a guest verse from DaBaby.

The track arrives with an animated Chowder video featuring characters from the beloved Cartoon Network series, which depicts the show’s protagonist Chowder voicing Lil Nas X’s lines, while Shnitzel raps DaBaby’s new guest verse. “She knows I injured my right hand so when I get behind I use my left / She watched that Walker Texas Ranger, say I remind her of Nas X,” he raps on the track.

Lil Nas X’s debut EP 7 was released in June featuring “Panini” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The hit has since been remixed by others including Diplo, CupcakKe, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and RM of K-pop supergroup BTS, later breaking the record for the longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard history, passing a record previously set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” with a whopping 17 weeks at No. 1. Check out DaBaby’s new “Panini” remix below.