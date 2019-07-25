The latest remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” comes from BTS leader RM. Naturally, it is entitled “Seoul Town Road.”

“seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes,” Lil Nas X tweeted jokingly last night, with a meme of UNC basketball coach Roy Williams celebrating with his team in the locker room. Also: “last one i PROMISSEE.”

“Old Town Road” is currently tied for the longest running #1 single in history with Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.” (This charting accounts for the various remixes that have been released of the track.) Earlier this month, the rapper and singer released a new remix of the song featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, which came complete with an outlandish music video overstuffed with memes and references. Following the release of the Thugger and Ramsey remix, Lil Nas X posted on Instagram: “the prophecy is fulfilled. no more old town roads. 🐎⚡️.” Ha!

There’s been no further word about a potential Mariah Carey remix of “Old Town Road,” despite the fact that the singer seemed open to the idea. Earlier this week, Blondie gave a live rendition of “Old Town Road” while on tour with Elvis Costello. Listen to “Seoul Town Road” below.