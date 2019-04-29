Diplo Remixes Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road”

Days after announcing his country music debut, Diplo has released a new remix of the current biggest song in the US: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The celebrity producer dropped a new remix of the track to coincide with his performance at Stagecoach Music Festival yesterday in Indio, California, which is now available on YouTube. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus also performed at the festival, marking the rapper’s first-ever public performance of the single.

The anthemic house track trades the trap drums of the original for stuttering big-beat breaks more akin to hits from the Chemical Brothers or Fatboy Slim than anything to come from the EDM era. A short whistle sample flips the track in a completely new direction, but Diplo remains surprisingly subtle with what’s otherwise a pretty comically over-the-top single.

Since Billboard’s initial decision to remove the song from their Hot Country Songs chart last month, the single has risen through the charts, jumping from No. 15 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. Since then, the track has broken the record for the most streams in a single week, spending three weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. Earlier this month, CupcakKe released her own remix of the single titled “Old Town Hoe.” Hear Diplo’s remix and watch footage from the Stagecoach performance below.