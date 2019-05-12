Video: CupcakKe – “Old Town Hoe”

Last month, CupcakKe released her own, fairly-NSFW version of Lil Nas X’s smash single “Old Town Road” called “Old Town Hoe.” The Derrick Rose-referencing remix has now got its own video, which finds the outrageous rapper on a hobby horse in the woods surrounded by dancers and a few equally NSFW video props.

The success of “Old Town Road” is now the stuff of legends, in part thanks to its continued success on the charts. After being pulled from Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in March, the song got a new remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which helped push the song from No. 15 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has stayed at No. 1 for the last five weeks, and received new remixes from artists like Diplo, CupcakKe, and more. Watch CupcakKe’s new video for “Old Town Hoe” below and revisit our recent feature on country’s changing relationship with hip-hop through the last 90 years.