Lil Nas X has released the official video for his song “Panini,” the second single off of his 7 project following the blockbuster smash “Old Town Road.” In the proudly expensive-looking video, Lil Nas pops up in the form of life-size Blade-Runner-style ads (or is it more A.I.?) in a dystopian city, chasing around a poor young woman who seems like she just wants to get away from him. The video culminates in Lil Nas dancing with some very convincing-looking robots.

Lil Nas X recently performed “Panini” at the MTV Video Music Awards. The single, which interpolates Nirvana’s “Lithium,” was originally released in June ahead of the 7 EP. Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” broke Lil Nas’ hit “Old Town Road”‘s record-breaking streak at #1 on the pop charts in August, following a 19-week run. Watch the “Panini” clip below.