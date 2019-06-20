Lil Nas X premiered his new song “Panini” on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 show Thursday. The track will sound familiar to Nirvana fans because the chorus interpolates the Nevermind single “In Bloom.” As Pitchfork notes, Kurt Cobain is listed as writer for the song on Apple Music, along with Montero Lamar Hill (Lil Nas X), Denzel Baptiste and David Biral (aka producers Take A Daytrip), and Oladipo Omishore (Dot da Genius).

In his interview with Lowe, Lil Nas X talked about how working on “Panini” led him to discover the seminal grunge trio’s breakthrough album Nevermind.

“Like a lot of songs will even come to me like I’m sleeping or something. Like a melody and I’m like, wow, that’s fly. But the craziest things about “Panini,” is it introduced me to Nirvana’s album Nevermind,” the rapper told Lowe. “It’s like I always seen the cover but I never actually listened to it. And people was like, wow he sampled Nirvana. I was like, no. It’s like I didn’t realize I was using almost the exact same melody. I’ve been listening to it a lot lately actually.”

Cobain is not the only ’90s rock icon to be credited by Lil Nas X; Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor received a credit on X’s breakout hit “Old Town Road.”

Listen to “Panini” below:

Lil Nax X is currently at work on an EP which he says “is going to get everybody ready for this album that’s coming later.”