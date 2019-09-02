DaBaby Says His New Album Kirk Is Out This Month, Features Migos and Chance the Rapper

DaBaby’s studio debut album Baby On Baby just dropped in March, but it looks like he’s already gearing up for something new. In a new Beats 1 radio interview, the Charlotte, North Carolina native reveled that his followup release would be out in a few weeks, as Complex and XXL point out.

“When is it coming?” host Charlie Sloth asked on his Beats 1 show Sunday. “Exclusive for Charlie…three to four weeks. On God, Charlie, three to four weeks.” DaBaby also confirmed that the record would be titled Kirk, and would include guest appearances from Migos, Chance the Rapper, and a surprise third guest he seemed hesitant to reveal. “See, I’m done. I can’t talk about it, I’m going too far,” he said, before attempting to change the subject.

DaBaby has continued his recent string of high-profile collaborations in recent months with a new remix of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” as well as a brilliantly-titled Lil Baby collaboration called “Baby,” which was later included on the Quality control compilation tape Control The Streets Volume 2. His solo single “Suge” remains an inescapable hit on the Billboard Hot 100, currently charting at No. 17 after peaking at No. 7 with its release this past July. His chart standings are also sure to get a boost from Post Malone, who has enlisted the rapper for his upcoming album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Listen to a clip of DaBaby’s recent Beats 1 interview below.