Oh baby! Quality Control, the label that brought you Migos and City Girls, have shared a new track which brings together at last rising rappers Lil Baby and DaBaby for a song called “Baby.” It’s a quaint record that delivers on its promise of showcasing all the two Babys have to offer us.

Lil Baby and DaBaby previously appeared alongside each other on the latter’s “Today” remix. The new track appears on Quality Control’s upcoming label compilation Control The Streets Volume 2, which is expected to arrive on August 16. Both “Baby” and another track, entitled “Come On,” featuring City Girls and Saweetie have been released in promotion of the new album.

Control The Streets Volume 2 is the follow-up to Control The Streets Volume 1 which came out back in 2017. Listen to “Baby” below.