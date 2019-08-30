Post Malone has unveiled what appears to be a list of featured guests on his newly announced third album Hollywood’s Bleeding. The usual suspects for A-list pop rap records are all here (Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Future, Young Thug) as are a few well-connected rising stars (DaBaby, Lil Baby) and one pure crossover stunt (Halsey). But one name stands out: Ozzy Osbourne, the elderly prince of darkness who hasn’t released new music since 2010.

Black Sabbath has been sampled by decades of rappers, from Sir Mix-A-Lot to Kanye West, perhaps most famously on Trick Daddy’s sports anthem “Let’s Go.” But Ozzy has never actively guested on a hip-hop record. Given the sound of Posty’s new singles and his general oeuvre, it’s debatable whether this collaboration will qualify, but it’s certainly a historic moment, of sorts.

Osbourne has spent the last several months recovering from flu complications and a doozy of a fall at home that forced the 70-year-old to cancel all 2019 tour dates. An infusion of streaming royalties should keep him in good spirits, though. Hollywood’s Bleeding drops next Friday, Sept. 6.

View the full list of featured artists below.