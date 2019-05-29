DaBaby has been making plenty of headlines lately — both for music releases like his sizzling single “Suge” and baffling “Pony” video, as well as some viral off-the-field antics.

Since its April 2019 release, “Suge” has climbed to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Named for former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight, the sleeper hit has been buoyed by its comedic music video, which depicts the 27-year-old rapper traipsing through a number of absurd employment situations.

See DaBaby’s full “Suge” lyrics and video below.

Pooh, you a fool for this one

Ha

Oh lord, Jetson made another one

Hah

Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)

She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)

I just signed a deal, I’m on

Yeah, yeah

I go where I want

Good, good

Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)

I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

The first nigga play, I’ma body a nigga (Ha)

I just checked my balance

I’ll probably pull up to your hood and come buy me a nigga (No cap)

You know that your ho told you that nigga crazy

Don’t think that she lied to you, nigga (Bitch)

Get caught with your ho when I’m poppin’ ‘em both

Now they high just like Bobby and Whitney (Haa)

Say I’m the goat, act like I don’t know

But fuck it, I’m obviously winnin’

Don’t make me go hit the bank and take out a hundred

To show you our pockets are different (Ha)

I’m out with your bitch and I only want knowledge

She got a lil’ mileage, I’m chillin’ (Uh)

You disrespect me and I’ll beat your ass up

All in front of your potnas and children (Ahh, ahh)

I’m the type to let a nigga think that I’m broke

Until I pop out with a million (I pop)

Take 20K and put that on your head

And make one of your partners come kill you (Yeah)

Say he fuckin’ with me then he gotta grow up

‘Cause this nigga gotta be kiddin’ (Kiddin’)

This shit, it can’t fit in my pocket

I got it, like I hit the lottery, nigga (Hot, hot, hot)

Opp, I’ll slap the shit out a nigga

No talkin’, I don’t like to argue with niggas (I don’t)

Ain’t gon’ be no more laughin’

You see me whip out guns, I’m gon’ be the ‘shot me a nigga’ (No cap)

I don’t follow no bitches on IG

But all of your bitches, they follow a nigga (Ha)

And that lil’ nigga ain’t gon’ shoot shit with that gun

He just pull it out in his pictures (Bitch, uh)

Hah

Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)

She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)

I just signed a deal, I’m on

Yeah, yeah

I go where I want

Good, good

Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)

I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Hah

Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)

She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)

I just signed a deal, I’m on

Yeah, yeah

I go where I want

Good, good

Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)

I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Talkin’ ’bout, “Shit I’m gon’ pop that” (Pop)

Got like thirty-two thousand in one of my pockets

The other one, that’s where the Glock at (Glock)

You little nigga wanna be internet gangster

Man, tell all these little niggas stop that (Ha)

Beat and burnt me a nigga in front of the store

Where your mammy and grandmama shop at (Bitch)

Hopped out on a whole other wave from these niggas

Let’s see one of you little niggas top that

I will turn a nigga into a convertible

Push me a lil’ nigga top back (Vroom)

Her boyfriend be hatin’ and callin’ her groupie

Just ’cause she like all my music (Ha)

She’ll send me a text and then delete the message

He tryna find out, it’s confusin’

I don’t know what these niggas is thinkin’ about

Use the brain in your head ‘fore you lose it (Bitch)

I’ll pull up after school and I’ll teach her some shit

Tell your bro I’m a motherfuckin’ tutor

‘Member I used to cheat off of pretty bitch test

All the teachers, they thought I was stupid (Uh huh)

Was expectin’ the box to pull up on the truck

Man, this nigga pulled up on a scooter (The fuck?)

Hah

Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)

She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)

I just signed a deal, I’m on

Yeah, yeah

I go where I want

Good, good

Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)

I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Hah

Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)

She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)

I just signed a deal, I’m on

Yeah, yeah

I go where I want

Good, good

Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)

I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Jonathan Kirk

See also: Rihanna – Umbrella Lyrics | Katy Perry – Roar Lyrics | Lizzo – Truth Hurts Lyrics