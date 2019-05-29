Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to DaBaby’s “Suge”
DaBaby has been making plenty of headlines lately — both for music releases like his sizzling single “Suge” and baffling “Pony” video, as well as some viral off-the-field antics.
Since its April 2019 release, “Suge” has climbed to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Named for former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight, the sleeper hit has been buoyed by its comedic music video, which depicts the 27-year-old rapper traipsing through a number of absurd employment situations.
See DaBaby’s full “Suge” lyrics and video below.
Pooh, you a fool for this one
Ha
Oh lord, Jetson made another one
Hah
Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)
She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)
I just signed a deal, I’m on
Yeah, yeah
I go where I want
Good, good
Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)
I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
The first nigga play, I’ma body a nigga (Ha)
I just checked my balance
I’ll probably pull up to your hood and come buy me a nigga (No cap)
You know that your ho told you that nigga crazy
Don’t think that she lied to you, nigga (Bitch)
Get caught with your ho when I’m poppin’ ‘em both
Now they high just like Bobby and Whitney (Haa)
Say I’m the goat, act like I don’t know
But fuck it, I’m obviously winnin’
Don’t make me go hit the bank and take out a hundred
To show you our pockets are different (Ha)
I’m out with your bitch and I only want knowledge
She got a lil’ mileage, I’m chillin’ (Uh)
You disrespect me and I’ll beat your ass up
All in front of your potnas and children (Ahh, ahh)
I’m the type to let a nigga think that I’m broke
Until I pop out with a million (I pop)
Take 20K and put that on your head
And make one of your partners come kill you (Yeah)
Say he fuckin’ with me then he gotta grow up
‘Cause this nigga gotta be kiddin’ (Kiddin’)
This shit, it can’t fit in my pocket
I got it, like I hit the lottery, nigga (Hot, hot, hot)
Opp, I’ll slap the shit out a nigga
No talkin’, I don’t like to argue with niggas (I don’t)
Ain’t gon’ be no more laughin’
You see me whip out guns, I’m gon’ be the ‘shot me a nigga’ (No cap)
I don’t follow no bitches on IG
But all of your bitches, they follow a nigga (Ha)
And that lil’ nigga ain’t gon’ shoot shit with that gun
He just pull it out in his pictures (Bitch, uh)
Hah
Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)
She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)
I just signed a deal, I’m on
Yeah, yeah
I go where I want
Good, good
Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)
I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Hah
Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)
She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)
I just signed a deal, I’m on
Yeah, yeah
I go where I want
Good, good
Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)
I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Talkin’ ’bout, “Shit I’m gon’ pop that” (Pop)
Got like thirty-two thousand in one of my pockets
The other one, that’s where the Glock at (Glock)
You little nigga wanna be internet gangster
Man, tell all these little niggas stop that (Ha)
Beat and burnt me a nigga in front of the store
Where your mammy and grandmama shop at (Bitch)
Hopped out on a whole other wave from these niggas
Let’s see one of you little niggas top that
I will turn a nigga into a convertible
Push me a lil’ nigga top back (Vroom)
Her boyfriend be hatin’ and callin’ her groupie
Just ’cause she like all my music (Ha)
She’ll send me a text and then delete the message
He tryna find out, it’s confusin’
I don’t know what these niggas is thinkin’ about
Use the brain in your head ‘fore you lose it (Bitch)
I’ll pull up after school and I’ll teach her some shit
Tell your bro I’m a motherfuckin’ tutor
‘Member I used to cheat off of pretty bitch test
All the teachers, they thought I was stupid (Uh huh)
Was expectin’ the box to pull up on the truck
Man, this nigga pulled up on a scooter (The fuck?)
Hah
Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)
She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)
I just signed a deal, I’m on
Yeah, yeah
I go where I want
Good, good
Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)
I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Hah
Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh)
She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah)
I just signed a deal, I’m on
Yeah, yeah
I go where I want
Good, good
Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha)
I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
