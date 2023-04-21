Instagram Facebook Twitter
Vic Mensa Drafts Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy for Latest Single
Vic Mensa Drafts Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy for Latest Single

‘Swish’ follows January single ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’ featuring Thundercat
Chicago rapper/producer Vic Mensa is back with another new single, “Swish,” featuring his longtime friends Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy. The boast-heavy rap track follows Mensa’s January release “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which featured Thundercat and Maeta.

Mensa says “Swish” was born out of “a writing camp me and Chance did in L.A. working on a bunch of music together. It was really just a fun, spontaneous vibe. Me and Bongo were freestyling and then Chance said he had a line, so I just recorded him putting his verse together. G-Eazy is one of my best friends in the industry and someone I’ve known for probably 12 years, so it just all made sense.”

 

Mensa and Chance previously teamed on the May 2022 single “Wraith” and the inaugural Black Star Line music festival in January in Ghana, which drew more than 50,000 people. The two artists have already scouted locations in Jamaica for a planned follow-up event in 2024.

Mensa has not released an album since his acclaimed 2017 Roc Nation debut, The Autobiography, but was previously said to be “working towards a new project.” His only upcoming concert date comes June 17 at Chicago’s Hyde Park Summer Fest, a two-day event also featuring 2 Chainz, Clipse, Robert Glasper, Twista, and Crucial Conflict.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

