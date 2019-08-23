It seems pretty obvious to say in retrospect, but Lizzo is having a moment. The Minneapolis rapper and vocalist is one of this year’s biggest breakout stars, earning multiple Billboard Hot 100 hits in the span of the last few months. Her song “Truth Hurts” peaked at No. 3 on the charts this past July, despite being originally released in 2017, while others like “Juice,” “Good As Hell” and “Tempo,” which features Missy Elliott, have secured her status as a force to be reckoned with in today’s streaming era. Now, fellow breakthrough act DaBaby has joined her on a new remix of “Truth Hurts,” which includes a brand new verse from the North Carolina rapper.

The track opens with Lizzo’s introduction before DaBaby quickly switches things up with his own verse. “I just took a DNA test and it told me I’m the realest pretty chocolate nigga out here with some good dick (no cap),” he says, referencing Lizzo’s line about being “100% that bitch” before diving into a new verse of his own. Lizzo returns for the hook, which arrives with new adlibs from DaBaby.

Lizzo’s breakthrough album Cuz I Love You dropped in April. The release marked her third album and first with Atlantic Records, and included the singles “Juice” and “Tempo.” Before that, she released two albums: 2015’s Big Grrrl Small World and Lizzobangers from 2013. In the buildup to Cuz I Love You, she performed the song “Juice” on Ellen. Check out her new “Truth Hurts” remix below featuring DaBaby.