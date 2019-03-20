As we get closer to the April 19 release date for Lizzo’s third album Cuz I Love You, the singer is releasing a string of singles that showcase her colorful mixture of funk and pop and quirky personality. The latest is “Tempo,” Lizzo’s version of a trap-influenced club record, with the Minneapolis vocalist rapping and swaggering on about her sexual prowess. Naturally, Missy Elliott is featured, as one of the all time greats at making this sort of song. “Tempo” is the third single released from Cuz I Love you, following the album’s title track and “Juice.”

Beginning in April, Lizzo will head out on tour across North America with a brief stop in Europe, including appearances at festivals like Coachella and Primavera Sound. Check out her full tour schedule and listen to “Tempo” below.

Lizzo Tour Dates:

4/14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/21 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

4/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

5/1 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

5/3 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

5/4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

5/5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

5/7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

5/10 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh

5/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

5/16 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

5/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

5/23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

6/1 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/2 – Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret