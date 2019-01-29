News \
Watch Lizzo Perform “Juice” on Ellen
Lizzo’s funky and uplifting record “Juice” continues to bring joy, this time to the afternoon talk show audience. The singer/rapper performed the track for its television debut on Ellen, complete with well-choreographed dancers, audience interaction, and an amusing flute solo from Lizzo to top it off. “Juice” is the first single from Lizzo’s forthcoming album Cuz I Love You, which is set to be released April 19.
Along with the new album, Lizzo will also be headed out on the road for a North American tour, starting with her appearances on both weekends of Coachella. Watch the performance of “Juice” and check out the tour schedule below.
Lizzo Tour Dates:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound