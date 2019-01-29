Lizzo’s funky and uplifting record “Juice” continues to bring joy, this time to the afternoon talk show audience. The singer/rapper performed the track for its television debut on Ellen, complete with well-choreographed dancers, audience interaction, and an amusing flute solo from Lizzo to top it off. “Juice” is the first single from Lizzo’s forthcoming album Cuz I Love You, which is set to be released April 19.

Along with the new album, Lizzo will also be headed out on the road for a North American tour, starting with her appearances on both weekends of Coachella. Watch the performance of “Juice” and check out the tour schedule below.

Lizzo Tour Dates:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound