Delightfully raunchy rapper CupcakKe has released a new song called “Whoregasm.” The new track is the latest in the series of stand alone singles the Chicago rapper released since her last album, Eden, dropped in November 2018.

“Whoregasm” is a bit of a musical departure for CuppcakKe given that she trades her typically raucous beats for a markedly slower and jazzier production. Just because the backing music is a little more subdued doesn’t mean she pulled any punches with the lyrics, though. The most brutally funny lines take shots at Jermaine Dupri, Tyra Banks, and neat freak supermodel Naomi Campbell in verses mostly devoted to the state of her partner’s dick or her pussy.

Last month, CupcakKe released “Ayesha,” her ode to the first lady of the Golden State Warriors, Ayesha Curry. In May, CupcakKe put out her own spin on Lil Nas X’s runaway hit “Old Town Road” with her “Old Town Hoe” remix, complete with video. Other singles CupCakKe put out since Eden’s release include “Squidward Nose,” and “Bird Box.”

Stream “Whoregasm” below: