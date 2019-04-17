Chicago rapper CupcakKe has released a remix of Lil Nas X’s viral hit “Old Town Road” titled “Old Town Hoe.” The track features punchlines about Rosa Parks and Derrick Rose’s busted knees, plus a reprised hook: “I’m gonna take your dick, put it in my hole / I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more.”

The remix follows CupcakKe’s March single “Bird Box.” She released her fourth album Eden last November; it’s predecessor Ephorize was one of Spin’s 51 best albums of 2018. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the second straight week after tallying a record-breaking number of streams.

Listen to CupcakKe’s “Old Town Hoe” below.