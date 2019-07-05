CupcakKe – “Ayesha”

CupcakKe’s most recent album Eden dropped back in November, but the Chicago rapper has continued to release individual singles in the months since her latest full-length. Back in January, she released her song “Squidward Nose” filled with puns and dick jokes, which was followed by a track called “Bird Box” two months later. Always one to capitalize on a viral trend, the rapper later released her own remix to Lil Nas X’s smash single “Old Town Road” titled “Old Town Hoe.” The remix later got its own, equally-NSFW music video.

Now, the raunchy rapper is back with a new song called “Ayesha.” The title references actress and Food Network host Ayesha Curry, who’s also married to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. “Ayesha, Ayesha, Ayesha Curry / These hoes just want my attention, stay worried,” she raps in the hook.

CupcakKe’s third album Ephorize was one of our favorite releases of 2018. In addition to releasing its followup Eden, she’s also releases singles like “Hot Pockets” and “Quiz.” Check out “Ayesha” below.