CupcakKe Announces North American Tour

Everybody’s favorite grimy MC CupcakKe has announced an upcoming run of North American tour dates starting next month. The Chicago rapper’s “10k Tour” kicks off September 7 at Indianapolis’ Buzz/Cut Queer Music Festival, followed by dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Portland, Los Angeles, and more throughout September and October.

“I present to everyone ‘The 10k tour’ (Giveaway) !,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & I will do it every night of the tour!!!”

CupcakKe’s most recent studio album, Eden, dropped in November 2018 featuring the singles “Quiz” and “Blackjack.” Since then, she’s continued to release raunchy, one-off singles like “Bird Box,” “Squidward Nose,” “Whoregasm,” and “Ayesha,” an ode to the first lady of the Golden State Warriors, Ayesha Curry. She also released her own remix of Lil Nas X’s endlessly viral single “Old Town Road” titled “Old Town Hoe.” The track later got its own fairly-NSFW music video.

Find Cupcakke’s upcoming “10k Tour” dates below.

I present to everyone “The 10k Tour” (Giveaway) ! I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!! Get your tickets now https://t.co/88P9k6B5qV pic.twitter.com/t8e07GwqbU — WHOREGASM (@CupcakKe_rapper) August 16, 2019

CupcakKe “The 10k Tour” dates:

9/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Buzz/Cut Queer Music Festival

9/8 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

9/11 – Hartford, CT @ TBD

9/12 – Chicago, IL @ TBD

9/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/15 – Princeton, NJ @ TBD

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBD

9/17 – Baltimore, MD @ TBD

9/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/19 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate Columbia

9/22 – Orlando, FL @ TBD

9/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/24 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

9/25 – Portland, OR @ New Paris Theatre

9/26 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Ballroom

9/27 – Tempe, AZ @ AURA

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos

9/29 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

10/1 – Miami, FL @ TBD

10/2 – Tampa, FL @ TBD

10/5 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/6 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live