Birdman & Juvenile – “Ride Dat” (ft. Lil Wayne)

Birdman, Juvenile, and Lil Wayne are back together again for the new track “Ride Dat.” The song, produced by DRoc, has a very smooth, laid-back feel despite the bounce music rhythm underpinning it. It’s a fine record, though not exactly the exciting event you might want when seeing all these names reunited. Birdman teased the collaboration the other day on his Instagram ahead of its release, saying “uptown livin legends Hot Boys new music tomorrow.”

The new song follows Birdman and Juvenile’s recent collaborative project Just Another Gangsta, which arrived earlier this year. Perhaps the two are gearing up to release another tape, but it’s always hard to know what Birdman is planning.

Lil Wayne and Birdman have made peace following the culmination of Wayne’s high profile lawsuit against Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group over withheld payments last year. Following that court case, Wayne was finally able to release his album Tha Carter V in September 2018. Juvenile and Wayne have previously reconnected over the years sporadically and (mostly) reunited the Hot Boys live back in 2017 during NBA All-Star weekend.

Wayne is currently on a major north American tour with Blink-182 that is scheduled to wrap up next month. Listen to “Ride Dat” below.