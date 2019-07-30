Watch Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Purple Emoji” and New Song “Hottest in the City” on Fallon

Ty Dolla $ign stopped by last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a rendition of his recent single “Purple Emoji,” and premiered a brand new song called “Hottest in the City.”

The latter track features a new verse from Juicy J. “In that thing soaking wet, I forgot my jacket,” he raps, before Ty completes the bar: “720 that’s McLaren, mine can go the fastest / Got a stain on my shirt from these cookie ashes.” It’s a decidedly bouncier, more club-ready track than the soulful “Purple Emoji.” Ty rounded out the performance by shouting out “Free A$AP Rocky” and dapping up Fallon, who’s been getting better at that, lately.

Fallon mentioned that both new songs will appear on Ty’s upcoming album. In addition to releasing a studio version of “Purple Emoji,” Ty has spent the past few months dropping collaborations with the likes of serpentwithfeet and Ronny J. He also made an appearance on HBO’s Game of Thrones companion album.

Last year, Ty made three appearances on our year-end Best Songs list, with Post Malone (“Psycho”), Khalid (“OTW”), and Mariah Carey (“The Distance”). Revisit that list here, and check out Ty’s performance of “Purple Emoji” and “Hottest in the City” on Fallon below.