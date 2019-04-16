Culture \
Game of Thrones Details Compilation Album With SZA, The Weeknd, Lil Peep
Last year, Columbia Records announced a partnership with HBO on For The Throne: a new compilation album featuring music inspired by Game of Thrones. The album’s cast of collaborators was revealed last week, and includes The National, A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, X Ambassadors, Rosalía, The Weeknd, and many more. Now, Columbia has shared the album’s tracklist. Maren Morris’ “Kingdom Of One” and The Lumineers’ “Nightshade” are already available to stream, and SZA’s collaboration with The Weeknd and Travis Scott is due out on April 18.
Though the soundtrack will be released in full on April 26, the final season of Game of Thrones will continue to air over the next month; find the tracklist for For The Throne below.
For The Throne Tracklist:
01. “Kingdom Of One” – Maren Morris
02. “Power Is Power” – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott
03. “Nightshade” – The Lumineers
04. “Hollow Crown” – Ellie Goulding
05. “Baptize Me” – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks
06. “Too Many Gods” – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$
07. “Turn On Me” – The National
08. “From The Grave” – James Arthur
09. “Me Traicionaste” – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL
10. “When I Lie” (Remix) – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign
11. “Love Can Kill” – Lennon Stella
12. “Wolf At Your Door” – Chloe x Halle
13. “Devil In Your Eye” – Mumford & Sons
14. “Pray (High Valyrian)” – Matt Bellamy