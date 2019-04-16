Game of Thrones Details Compilation Album With SZA, The Weeknd, Lil Peep

Last year, Columbia Records announced a partnership with HBO on For The Throne: a new compilation album featuring music inspired by Game of Thrones. The album’s cast of collaborators was revealed last week, and includes The National, A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, X Ambassadors, Rosalía, The Weeknd, and many more. Now, Columbia has shared the album’s tracklist. Maren Morris’ “Kingdom Of One” and The Lumineers’ “Nightshade” are already available to stream, and SZA’s collaboration with The Weeknd and Travis Scott is due out on April 18.

Though the soundtrack will be released in full on April 26, the final season of Game of Thrones will continue to air over the next month; find the tracklist for For The Throne below.

For The Throne Tracklist:

01. “Kingdom Of One” – Maren Morris

02. “Power Is Power” – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott

03. “Nightshade” – The Lumineers

04. “Hollow Crown” – Ellie Goulding

05. “Baptize Me” – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks

06. “Too Many Gods” – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

07. “Turn On Me” – The National

08. “From The Grave” – James Arthur

09. “Me Traicionaste” – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL

10. “When I Lie” (Remix) – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign

11. “Love Can Kill” – Lennon Stella

12. “Wolf At Your Door” – Chloe x Halle

13. “Devil In Your Eye” – Mumford & Sons

14. “Pray (High Valyrian)” – Matt Bellamy