It’s already been long established that Dave Grohl can do it all. Well, not all, but he can do a lot. The latest stint? Co-hosting the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When you think about it, it makes sense. Grohl will be alongside Fallon on Monday night’s episode where he’ll deliver the monologue, riff, play games and interview the other guest, comedian Jim Jefferies. However, Grohl won’t be the musical guest, which will be Blake Shelton.

This is the latest in what’s been a busy 2021. Foo Fighters released Medicine at Midnight in February, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week in their first year of eligibility, he has a new show on Paramount+ with his mother Virginia and oh, Grohl released his long-awaited documentary on vans last month as well. Whew.

Either way, Monday night should be a lot of fun.