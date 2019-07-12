Ronny J – “Lights Out” (ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Rich the Kid)

Ronny J is a best known for his work behind the scenes with Denzel Curry, XXXTentacion, and Ski Mask the Slump God, but the 26-year-old producer is also a rapper and singer in is own right. Following the release of debut mixtape OMGRONNY in 2018, he announced his debut album Jupiter earlier this year. Now, he’s back with a new song called “Lights Out” featuring Rich the Kid and Ty Dolla $ign.

The track opens with Ty’s melodic hook, who cuts through the moody beat with a standout verse. “Any, walk in, shut it down (lights out) / Well, she let me knock it down (lights out)” he sings, with adlibs from Rich the Kid.

Earlier this week, Ty Dolla $ign released a new song called “Two Nights Part II” with Lykke Li and Skrillex. He also made a guest appearance on serpentwithfeet’s latest track “Receipts” last month. Rich the Kid’s debut album The World Is Yours dropped in 2018, followed by The World Is Yours 2 earlier this year. Check out their new collaboration “Lights Out” below.